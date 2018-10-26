Sketches show women whose duct taped bodies washed up along Hudson River

The women were found floating in the water on the Upper West Side.

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police have released sketches of two women whose duct taped bodies were found washed up from the Hudson River off the Upper West Side Wednesday.

Authorities received a 911 just after 2:30 p.m. of two unconscious individuals in the vicinity of 68th Street and Riverside Park. Responding officers found the bodies laying on rocks near the river.

A police source tells Eyewitness News the bodies were bound together with duct tape, with tape around their waists and feet, facing each other.

The victims were both in their late teens or early 20s. Both were fully clothed, and there were no signs of trauma.

Sources believe the bodies washed ashore with the tide and stayed when the tide went out.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

