Man slashed in cheek on 1 train platform at Penn Station in Manhattan

MANHATTAN (WABC) -- A man was slashed on the cheek at the Penn Station subway station early Monday.
The victim was slashed while on the northbound 1 train platform around 1:40 a.m.
He was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.
The slasher fled the scene, and no arrests were made.
The two men appear to have been in a dispute before the slashing, but the nature of the slashing is unknown.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
