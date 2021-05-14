Man sought in two random knife attacks on women in Harlem and East New York

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Man sought in two random attacks in Harlem and East New York

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man behind two random attacks where women were slashed and stabbed.

The NYPD released a video of the suspect.

They say his first attack happened on April 25 at 8:10 p.m. in Harlem.

The attacker slashed a 21-year-old woman across her back and shoulder on 135th Street and Amsterdam Avenue.

She was taken to St. Luke's Hospital in stable condition.

Investigators say the same man attacked a woman at the Pennsylvania Avenue 3 train station in East New York on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.

In that incident, a 60-year-old woman bumped into him and apologized.

Moments later, he stabbed her several times in the back, shoulders, and arms.

She was rushed to the hospital with multiple stab wounds to her torso and a collapsed lung.

ALSO READ | Father, son brutally attacked after fender bender in Queens
EMBED More News Videos

What began as a minor car accident quickly escalated to the violent assault of a father and son in Queens.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harlemeast new yorkbrooklynmanhattannew york cityattacksubway crimeslashingstabbing
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
Driver in crash that killed 5 was speeding in excess of 100 mph: PD
Man spends 2nd night in tree in Queens, still refusing to come down
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
Show More
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Some sun, warmer
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC
More TOP STORIES News