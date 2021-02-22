Society

Dream Job: Study offers $2,000 to sleep

By Eyewitness News
It is a dream job that comes with $2,000 and lots of sleep.

The Sleep Standards website is looking for someone to participate in a sleep quality study.

The candidate will spend five nights sleeping in different environments -- at least one of those nights will be in a luxury five-star resort.

Researchers are looking into how different environments affect how well someone sleeps.

All participants have to do is get some shut eye and write a report each day.
