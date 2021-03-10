stabbing

1 of 2 teens convicted in Slender Man stabbing to ask for release

Morgan Geyser, other teen convicted, serving a maximum 40-year sentence at a mental health facility
WAUKESHA, Wis. -- A Wisconsin woman convicted of stabbing a middle-school classmate to please fictional internet horror character Slender Man almost seven years ago is set to make her case before a judge Wednesday that she deserves to be released from a mental health facility.

Anissa Weier, now 19, is scheduled to appear before Waukesha County Circuit Judge Michael Bohren. She's expected to present testimony from mental health experts showing she's ready to be released from the Winnebago Mental Health Institute in Oshkosh.

Bohren sentenced her in December 2017 to 25 years in the mental health institution.

MORE: Slender Man stabbing victim speaks out for first time
EMBED More News Videos

In an exclusive interview, Peyton Leutner reveals what it was like the day she almost lost her life.



Weier and her friend, Morgan Geyser, lured classmate Payton Leutner into a Waukesha park in 2014 following a sleepover. Geyser stabbed Leutner multiple times as Weier cheered Geyser on. Leutner barely survived. All three girls were 12 years old at the time.

Weier and Geyser told detectives they thought if they killed Leutner they would become Slender Man's servants. Weier's attorneys spent three years unsuccessfully trying to get her case moved to juvenile court.

If Bohren orders her release, Weier would be assigned state Department of Health Services case managers to track her progress until she's 37 years old, the length of her commitment.

Geyser is serving a maximum 40-year-old sentence at a mental health facility.

The video in the media player above was used in a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wisconsinbizarreu.s. & worldstabbingmental health
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
STABBING
Bias crime investigation after deli worker stabbed in neck and back
2 injured in stabbing incident outside New Jersey high school
Fmr. Chief of Det. Boyce questions DA after hate crime charges dropped
Man distraught after watching fellow good Samaritan die
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Toddler killed in Long Island house fire, others suffer minor injuries
Bias crime investigation after deli worker stabbed in neck and back
See the aftermath inside a BMW dealership where a car came crashing through
6th woman makes allegations against Governor Cuomo
Stimulus update: House to take final vote on Biden's COVID relief plan
Police called to same apartment day before 10-year-old found dead
Queen Latifah gets first dose of COVID vaccine in Newark
Show More
Tips for planning your summer vacation travel
More COVID shots in more NY arms today as eligibility expands
Elderly man violently shoved to ground in Brooklyn
2 firefighters hurt battling house fire in NJ
Murder suspect mistakenly released from Rikers Island
More TOP STORIES News