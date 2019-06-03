Small earthquake in New Jersey, but no one noticed

BRIGANTINE, New Jersey -- A small earthquake was recorded off the New Jersey coast and it does not appear anyone noticed.The U.S. Geological Survey says the 2.0 magnitude quake happened about 37 miles (60 kilometers) east-southeast of Brigantine on Saturday morning. It occurred a little more than 4 miles (6 kilometers) below the surface.The USGS says it has not received any reports from anyone who may have felt the earthquake.----------