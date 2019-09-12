Small plane crashes on Maryland highway; several injuries reported

BOWIE, Maryland -- Rescuers are on the scene after a small plane crashed onto a highway in Bowie, Maryland on Thursday morning.

The crash happened on Route 50 near Freeway Airport.

The plane apparently hit a vehicle as it crashed.

According to WJLA-TV, Prince George's County fire officials say four people have been injured. Two adults in the car suffered minor injuries, while two people inside the plane refused transportation from the scene for medical treatment.

The FAA says the aircraft departed from Freeway Airport. Maryland State Police believe the pilot misjudged the landing prior to the crash, according to WJLA.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
marylandcar crashu.s. & worldplane crash
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body found rolled up in carpet with feet sticking out on sidewalk
Browns player Chris Smith's girlfriend killed in car accident
Jets QB Sam Darnold to miss multiple weeks with mono
Electrician dies after cherry picker hit by box truck in Queens
Mike 'The Situation' released after 8-month stint in jail
Cannoli time! San Gennaro kicks off in Little Italy
Cops chasing drug suspects find kidnapped man bound in bodega
Show More
Candidates to take the stage in third Democratic debate on ABC
The Countdown: 3rd Democratic debate is pivot point in campaign
Man robbed, slashed in face while waiting at NYC bus stop
Husband of missing CT mom pleads not guilty after 2nd arrest
AccuWeather: Off and on showers Thursday
More TOP STORIES News