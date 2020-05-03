Small plane flips over during landing on Long Island

SHIRLEY, Long Island (WABC) -- A small plane flipped over while landing on Long Island Sunday.

Suffolk County Police officers responded to Brookhaven Calabro Airport in Shirley just before 4 p.m. where they found the plane overturned.

Police said the plane was already on the ground when the aircraft overturned.

The pilot was not injured.

The FAA said it will investigate and the NTSB will determine the probable cause of the accident.
