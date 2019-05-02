Small plane makes emergency landing on Miller Field on Staten Island

By Eyewitness News
NEW DORP, Staten Island (WABC) -- A small plane was forced to make an emergency landing on a Staten Island soccer field Wednesday.

The plane landed on Miller Field in the New Dorp section.

Officials say the pilot was on his way home to Somerset, New Jersey at the time.

The pilot was trying to navigate through rough weather over the waters off Staten Island and brought the plane down the only place he could, on a field being used for soccer practice.

"I thought it was flying low because of the weather but then it made a sharp turn," said Richmondtown Diamonds soccer coach Meigs.

Meigs and his girls were practicing on Miller Field. He saw the plane drop the Geico banner in tow.

"I told my girls and my wife told the girls to get off the field because it was coming back down and I feel it was going to make a landing then," said Meigs.

The plane glided onto the ground in the middle of the field just after 5:30 p.m.

The pilot was the only one on the plane. He was not injured, and neither was anyone on the ground.

"He did a really good job," said Meigs. "He dropped the banner, he made sure no one was in the way when he landed. He did an excellent job. It could have been a lot worse."

The NYPD secured the plane, and the FAA is investigating the incident.

----------
* More Staten Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new dorpstaten islandnew york cityplane accidentemergency landing
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
17-year-old charged with murder in NYC student's stabbing death
Man charged with raping child at Bronx day care
NYC's first Wegmans supermarket sets opening date
NYC resident with measles may have exposed others at 2 locations
Off-duty NYPD officer dies in 2-car crash on Long Island
2 circuit court judges shot in White Castle parking lot
Man wins 2nd NJ Lottery jackpot, this one worth $3 million
Show More
Remy Ma surrenders in assault case involving reality TV co-star
NYC becomes 1st major US city to make calls from jail free
Leader of foiled plot to bomb NYC subway system to be sentenced
Utz lovers could be eligible for up to $20 in settlement
How congestion pricing has impacted London ahead of NYC plan
More TOP STORIES News