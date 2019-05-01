Small plane makes emergency landing on Miller Field on Staten Island

NEW DORP, Staten Island (WABC) -- A small plane made an emergency landing on Staten Island Wednesday afternoon.
The plane landed on Miller Field in the New Dorp section.
There were no serious injuries, according to City Councilman Steven Matteo.
He said emergency patrol units are on the scene.
There is no word yet on the cause of the incident.
