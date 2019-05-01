Small plane makes emergency landing on Miller Field on Staten Island

(Photo courtesy NYC Councilman Steven Matteo)

By Eyewitness News
NEW DORP, Staten Island (WABC) -- A small plane made an emergency landing on Staten Island Wednesday afternoon.

The plane landed on Miller Field in the New Dorp section.

There were no serious injuries, according to City Councilman Steven Matteo.

He said emergency patrol units are on the scene.

There is no word yet on the cause of the incident.

----------
* More Staten Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new dorpstaten islandnew york cityplane accidentemergency landing
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
17-year-old charged with murder in NYC student's stabbing death
Off-duty NYPD officer dies in 2-car crash on Long Island
NYC's first Wegmans supermarket sets opening date
Man wins 2nd NJ Lottery jackpot, this one worth $3 million
Remy Ma surrenders in assault case involving reality TV co-star
NYC becomes 1st major US city to make calls from jail free
No jail time for bus driver who raped girl, 14
Show More
How congestion pricing has impacted London ahead of NYC plan
LI woman gets 3 to 6 years for running over neighbor while drunk
Tour guide access restricted at Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island
Wake held for 18-year-old girl gunned down in Yonkers
LI police officers used as crossing guards due to shortage
More TOP STORIES News