Small plane rolls off runway and onto road in East Moriches

Eyewitness News
EAST MORICHES, Long Island (WABC) --
A small airplane ended up on a Long Island road Saturday after authorities say it ran off the runway at a nearby airfield.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. by Lufker Airport in East Moriches. The Federal Aviation Administration says a Piper PA-28 landed and rolled off the runway onto the adjacent Montauk Highway, with two people aboard.

Suffolk County Police say 30-year-old Nedie Seidu of Manhattan was flying from Republic Airport in East Farmingdale when he attempted to land at Lufker Airport and was unable to stop the plane on the runway.

The single-engine plane crossed onto Montauk Highway and struck a sign, damaging a wing and the propeller, then came to a stop.

The aircraft remained upright and no one was injured.

Lufker Airport is a small airfield, and Montauk Highway is a two-lane road through that part of eastern Long Island.

The plane's tail number shows it's owned by a Long Island flight school and aircraft rental company. A man who answered its phone declined to comment and hung up.

The FAA was called to the scene to investigate. Montauk Highway was closed after the incident but has since reopened.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

