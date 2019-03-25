Disasters & Accidents

Smoke condition prompts evacuation at New Jersey school

The smoke condition happened inside the Alfred Faust Intermediate School

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (WABC) -- A smoke condition at a New Jersey school spurred the safe evacuation of all students and staff Monday morning.

The smoke coming from the ceiling and possibly originating from an exhaust fan at the Alfred Faust Intermediate School in East Rutherford prompted the full evacuation around 10:15 a.m.

The students were moved to nearby Becton Regional High School as a precaution and were then sent home.

East Rutherford police say there was no fire, but the school is being inspected for smoke damage.

Students will return to classes Tuesday.

