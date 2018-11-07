Investigators are looking to determine what started a fire that tore through a building in Manhattan Wednesday morning.The blaze appeared to start around 6:30 a.m. inside a dry cleaners on East 72nd Street and Second Avenue on the Upper East Side.Smoke from the fire spread to the apartment building above the business.Luckily, no injuries were reported.Second Avenue was closed between 72nd and 73rd streets.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.----------