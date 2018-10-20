Smoking manholes cause major power outages in Newark

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Tonight’s Eric Johnson (@EJupclose) concert is cancelled due to a power outage in downtown Newark. We apologize for the inconvenience. Patrons can call the box office on Monday regarding a refund or rescheduled date. — njpac (@NJPAC) October 20, 2018

Several streets in New Jersey are in the dark Saturday after smoke was reportedly coming out of manholes.Shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday, Newark firefighters and police responded to the downtown area after reports of smoke. Officials say high voltage cables then caught fire after one of the cables failed.PSE&G are currently working to repair the power grids.Newark Mayor Ras Baraka says the power will be out for at least 24 hours.Power is out from Central Avenue to Commerce Street and from Norfolk Street to Broad Street.Traffic signals are also affected on the following streets:From Central to Broad, Halsey, Washington, University, Martin Luther King Blvd., Lock, Norfolk;From Warren to Washington, University and Martin Luther King Blvd.;From Raymond to Blvd. to Washington, Halsey and Broad Street;From Broad to Prudential Center, New and Rector StreetsMayor Baraka said there will be increased patrols in areas with no power.NJPAC tweeted that an Eric Johnson concert for Saturday night was canceled due to the outage.Baraka urges anyone emergency issues to call 973-733-4311 - if there is a real emergency, call 911.----------