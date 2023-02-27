Extra food assistance from U.S. government's SNAP program ends Wednesday

The emergency allotments to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, are ending on March 1.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On Wednesday, nearly 30 million Americans who got extra government help with grocery bills during the pandemic, including more than a million in New York State, will see that extra help go away.

For the average recipient, the change will mean about $90 less per month than they have been receiving since the start of the pandemic.

For others, it could be much more.

SNAP benefits will return to usual levels, which are based largely on a household's income, size and certain expenses, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which oversees SNAP.

The emergency program was enacted by Congress at the start of the pandemic in March 2020 and expanded a year later.

Originally, the extra benefits were intended to continue as long as the COVID-19 public health emergency was in force.

That public health emergency declaration is now set to expire in May, so the extra SNAP assistance is going away.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

