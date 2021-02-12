AccuWeather Alert: Another storm to bring light snow, freezing rain to the Tri-State

We'll start off the weekend dry, but a coastal system will bring some light snow and ice to the area on Saturday night into Sunday.
MORE: Severe weather alerts from the National Weather Service
Meteorologist Lee Goldberg does not expect a lot out of the system, but adds you don't need much with an icy mix to make things really slippery.
Difficult travel conditions are possible due to icy roadways, especially Saturday evening through Sunday morning.
ALSO WATCH: Massive, mile-long pileup on icy highway in Texas
We get a brief interlude before the next system Monday night into Tuesday. This one is basically a beefed-up version of the weekend storm with the potential for icy conditions.
Sun returns on Wednesday, but we could be looking at another wintry storm on Thursday!
New York City has already surpassed the city's seasonal average snowfall of 28.5 inches, as 32.5 inches of snow have fallen in the city so far in the 2020-2021 season. This season's total is just over 2 feet more than the total for the 2019-20 season in which New York City officially recorded just 4.8 inches of snow.
Stay with Lee Goldberg, Sam Champion, Amy Freeze, and Jeff Smith for the latest on this wintry pattern from AccuWeather here and on Eyewitness News.
RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV
MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service
Check AccuTrack Radar
School closings and delays
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.