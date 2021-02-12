weather

AccuWeather Alert: Another storm to bring light snow, freezing rain to the Tri-State

Snow and ice could create hazardous travel in parts of the Tri-State area
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for parts of New Jersey for Saturday into Sunday.

We'll start off the weekend dry, but a coastal system will bring some light snow and ice to the area on Saturday night into Sunday.

MORE: Severe weather alerts from the National Weather Service

Meteorologist Lee Goldberg does not expect a lot out of the system, but adds you don't need much with an icy mix to make things really slippery.

Difficult travel conditions are possible due to icy roadways, especially Saturday evening through Sunday morning.

ALSO WATCH: Massive, mile-long pileup on icy highway in Texas

We get a brief interlude before the next system Monday night into Tuesday. This one is basically a beefed-up version of the weekend storm with the potential for icy conditions.

Sun returns on Wednesday, but we could be looking at another wintry storm on Thursday!

New York City has already surpassed the city's seasonal average snowfall of 28.5 inches, as 32.5 inches of snow have fallen in the city so far in the 2020-2021 season. This season's total is just over 2 feet more than the total for the 2019-20 season in which New York City officially recorded just 4.8 inches of snow.

Stay with Lee Goldberg, Sam Champion, Amy Freeze, and Jeff Smith for the latest on this wintry pattern from AccuWeather here and on Eyewitness News.

