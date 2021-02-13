weather

AccuWeather Alert: Light snow, wintry mix could create havoc on roads across the Tri-State

Snow and ice could create hazardous travel in parts of the Tri-State area
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A Winter Weather Advisory has been expanded to New York City and Long Island for Saturday into Sunday.

We'll start off the weekend dry, but a coastal system will bring some light snow and ice to the area on Saturday evening into Sunday.

MORE: Severe weather alerts from the National Weather Service

Patchy mixed precipitation will develop region wide as early as 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. southwest to northeast but is most widespread after midnight through Sunday morning.

While snow and sleet accumulations are expected to be low, Amy Freeze says freezing rain could create difficult travel conditions.

Ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch are expected.

Mixed precipitation is expected to end midday Sunday.

ALSO WATCH: Massive, mile-long pileup on icy highway in Texas

We get a brief interlude before the next system Monday night into Tuesday. This one is basically a beefed-up version of the weekend storm with the potential for icy conditions due to more sleet and freezing rain.

Sun returns on Wednesday, but we could be looking at another wintry storm on Thursday!

New York City has already surpassed the city's seasonal average snowfall of 28.5 inches, as 32.5 inches of snow have fallen in the city so far in the 2020-2021 season. This season's total is just over 2 feet more than the total for the 2019-20 season in which New York City officially recorded just 4.8 inches of snow.

Stay with Lee Goldberg, Sam Champion, Amy Freeze, and Jeff Smith for the latest on this wintry pattern from AccuWeather here and on Eyewitness News.

national geographic covid newsletter sign up


RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV
MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service
Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutnew york citywestchestercoldaccuweathersnowwinterweathernyc weatherstormforecast
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEATHER
AccuWeather Alert: Evening snow ahead of an icy morning
AccuWeather Alert: Relentless wintry weather to bring snow, ice
How much snow fell, and what comes next
More snow, bitter cold over the next few days
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people fatally stabbed on separate subway trains
Last 'Jeopardy!' champion during Alex Trebek's tenure, dies at age 24
Cuomo withheld nursing home data over Trump fears, office confirms
Officers, demonstrators clash at apparent anti-NYPD protest
Final vote expected today in Trump impeachment trial
AccuWeather Alert: Evening snow ahead of an icy morning
Which GOP senators are seen as possible votes against Trump?
Show More
Indoor dining reopens in NYC, closing time restrictions loosened
COVID Updates: Oxford University testing vaccine in children
CDC links listeria outbreak to certain type of cheese
6 apartments destroyed after fire rips through NJ building
Man proposes to girlfriend in their daughter's room at hospital's NICU
More TOP STORIES News