AccuWeather: Several more rounds of snow this week

Temperatures remained below freezing Sunday after a wintry mix brought ice and slick roads overnight.
The National Weather Service predicted up to 1" of snow or sleet, with a glaze of ice possible, for much of the Tri-State area.
More significant icing will be possible Monday into Tuesday night and there will be widespread impact for travel across the Tri-State.
This one is basically a beefed-up version of the weekend storm with the potential for icy conditions due to more sleet and freezing rain.
Amy Freeze says we could see some snow for parts of the Tri-State north and west of the city on Monday, but temperatures could be above freezing so we could see some melting upon impact.
We'll get more sleet and freezing rain Monday night into early Tuesday.
Ice accumulation by Tuesday could be a couple hundredths of an inch to a tenth of an inch before the storm moves out in the evening.
We get a brief break for sunshine Wednesday, but another snowstorm will move in to the area on Thursday.
Amy says this storm will create accumulating snow first, before turning into a rainy mix on the backside.
The good news -- we could rebound by Friday with dry weather and milder temperatures.
New York City has already surpassed the city's seasonal average snowfall of 28.5 inches, as 32.5 inches of snow have fallen in the city so far in the 2020-21 season. This season's total is just over 2 feet more than the total for the 2019-20 season, in which New York City officially recorded just 4.8 inches of snow.
