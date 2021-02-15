Preparing for ice storms: Are you ready?

Keep in mind that power outages are a common result of ice storms.
MORE: Severe weather alerts from the National Weather Service
That's because accumulating ice - caused by falling rain that freezes on surfaces - weighs down trees and powerlines, causing them to fall.
The National Weather Service offers the following tips to prepare for ice storms and minimize their impact:
*Put together an emergency supply kit before the storm hits
*Have a week's worth of food and prescriptions on hand in case you lose power or are unable to travel outside your home
*Trim weak or damaged branches around your home
*Don't leave windshield wipers raised on your vehicles
*Don't park your vehicles under trees
*Keep your electronic devices charged
RELATED: AccuWeather: Ice storm arrives tonight into tomorrow
RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV
MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service
Check AccuTrack Radar
School closings and delays
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.