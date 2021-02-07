AccuWeather Alert: Sunday snowstorm could bring several more inches to NYC, parts of the Tri-State

ALERT: Winter Storm Warning New York City, Long Island, and parts of the Tri-State area
Sunday will be breezy with snow at varying rates, tapering off by late in the afternoon.
Untreated roads will be snow-packed and slippery as three to six inches of snow accumulates for most areas, but six to 10 inches are likely over eastern Long Island which will be closer to the track of the storm.
Expect one to three inches well north and west of the city, as those areas will be far removed from much of the moisture with this storm.
Some rain and sleet could initially mix in right at the coast before snow takes over.
And keep those shovels handy next week. We may have another shot at snow or rain on Tuesday ushering in some bitterly cold Arctic air.
