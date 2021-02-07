New York City, Tri-State ready for another round of snow

New York City Sanitation Commissioner Edward Grayson asked drivers to stay off of city streets.
"What we will be doing is redeploying all 715 salt spreaders and 2,000 plowed vehicles to respond to tomorrow's event," Grayson said. "Emergency snow laborers, who are also doing some of the manual dig outs and shoveling working with the city, that will come back into play for Monday."
The Department of Sanitation officials said they have 200,000 tons of salt on hand, and the city doesn't expect any surprises with this storm, but there are 100 extra plows on standby just in case.
Roadway dining and open streets is suspended Sunday and a hazardous travel advisory is taking effect. However, sidewalk dining is open for anyone who may want to dine outdoors in a snowstorm.
"There's no reported changes to ferry or mass transit schedules. Again, we'll update you if that does change based on the weather conditions," Commissioner of Emergency Management Deanne Criswell said.
Alternate Side Parking Regulations will be suspended through Friday, February 12.
The Department of Buildings advised all builders, contractors, crane operators, and property owners to secure their construction sites, buildings, and equipment.
The Department said it will be performing random spot-check inspections of construction sites around the city and will enforcement take action if sites are not secured.
In New Jersey, transportation officials are taking a proactive approach to the expected snowstorm.
Commercial vehicle travel restrictions took effect at 6 a.m. on multiple interstate highways.
Those restrictions do not apply to the NJ Turnpike, Garden State Parkway or Atlantic City Expressway.
The same officials have encouraged all motorists, not only commercial drivers, to stay off the roads and enjoy their Sunday at home.
On Long Island, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran says they are ready for a heavier accumulation of snow.
"Every time we get a new projection, we get more and more inches," she said. "So we are going to be watching that and tracking that very carefully."
Curran says she is expecting the storm system to be weaker than the one that struck Long Island last week.
"No strong winds, no flooding is projected," Curran said.
RELATED: The AccuWeather forecast for the NYC, Tri-State area
Nassau County is stocked with 13,000 tons of road salt, according to Curran.
"We used 7,000 tons of road salt for the last storm," she said. "So it sounds like a lot, but you go through it pretty quickly."
Curran says she was proud of the crews' performance during the last storm.
"I feel very confident they can handle anything," she said.
Responsible for 1,500 lane miles, Currans says they will be ready to roll with DPW trucks, 115 snow trucks, 30-plus pick-ups and payloaders and three brine trucks.
Long Island vaccination sites at Stony Brook and Jones Beach will be closed Sunday because of the snow.
Governor Cuomo said the Long Island appointments would be rescheduled over the next week.
"If you have an appointment, you will not lose your spot," Cuomo said, urging patience.
Click here to see a full list of vaccination sites closed on Sunday in New York and New Jersey.
3rd stimulus check: Why you shouldn't expect another payment for weeks -- if at all
RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV
MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service
Check AccuTrack Radar
School closings and delays
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.