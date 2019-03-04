Snow slams Northeast, canceling flights and shuttering schools in major cities

By EMILY SHAPIRO
A major snowstorm hit the Northeast overnight, shuttering public schools in New York City and Boston.

Over 580 flights have been canceled for the day. The most affected so far are Boston's Logan International Airport, LaGuardia in New York City and Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey.

Here are some of the latest snow totals:


-- Burrillville, Rhode Island: 17 inches


-- Pomfret, Connecticut: 16.5 inches


-- Sharon, Massachusetts: 16.2 inches


-- Logan Airport in Boston: 9.8 inches


-- New York City's Central Park: 5 inches


-- Cedar Grove, New Jersey: 9 inches


In New Jersey, the heavy, wet snow left over 15,000 customers without power.

The snow should end in New England around 11 a.m. Monday.

Following this storm is a blast of Arctic air as temperatures in the upper Midwest will plunge well below zero.

Minneapolis on Sunday had a low of minus 13 and a high of zero, the city's coldest March day since 1962.

Wind chills Monday and Tuesday, especially in the Midwest, will be extremely low -- Chicago will experience a minus 21 this morning as New York City and Boston hover around zero on Tuesday.

ABC News' Chad Murray and Chris Donato contributed to this report.
