New Yorkers advised to leave cars at home, stay off the road ahead of storm

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A major nor'easter is expected to unload the biggest snowstorm in years across New York City and the Tri-State area starting on Wednesday and continuing into Thursday.Snow will arrive Wednesday afternoon between 3 and 7 p.m. The brunt of the storm will take place Wednesday night with heavy snow and strong winds, especially to the north and west.Mayor Bill de Blasio asked New Yorkers to leave their cars at home Wednesday and to take public transportation. He is concerned that there will be issues getting home in the evening or on Thursday morning.Additionally, alternate side parking is suspended Wednesday and Thursday and meter rules are in effect."We have not had a lot of storms like this in the last few years, thank God," de Blasio said. "This could be the biggest storm in several years."Transit agencies across the region are preparing and taking precautions ahead of the storm.The MTA is preparing for reduced ridership in the first snowstorm of a year of reduced ridership."We are hoping ridership tomorrow across the system is lower than normal, we are urging people to stay home if they have that option," MTA Chairman and CEO Pat Foye said. Obviously not all workers do, but we would expect it will be lower than the ridership levels we have been encountering the last several days and weeks. How low and how much it will be affected by the storm, we don't know precisely."MTA will not restore overnight subway service from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday, which coincidentally is the time "we expect the heaviest levels of snow," interim Transit Authority President Sarah Feinberg said.One area of concern Thursday morning will be the outdoor subway lines."I'm obviously thinking about the outdoor pieces, we will be watching it very closely overnight, 2 a.m., 3 a.m., 4 a.m., 5 -- seeing what is happening in those overnight hours," Feinberg added.With snow totals forecast to be highest in the suburbs, especially north of the city, Metro-North Railroad and the Long Island Rail Road will consider various service options due to the vast coverage of service areas and severity of the storm.Snow-fighting equipment is winterized, tested and positioned strategically throughout both railroads.Protective heat circuits are verified to be operational, air brake lines are purged of any moisture to prevent them from freezing and electric trains are fitted with special third rail shoes to prevent snow from accumulating.In ice storms, blizzards, or sustained winds over 39 mph, train service may be severely curtailed or suspended, especially if there are frozen switches, downed trees, or a loss of third rail or overhead catenary power.Metro-North Railroad installed third rail snow shoes on its electric trains to scrape ice off of exposed third rails, shrouds exposed train couplers with snow covers to keep snow out, treats exposed shoes with de-icer, and sprays door panels with an anti-freeze agent."We are monitoring the forecasts carefully, hoping for the best but preparing for the worst," said Metro-North Railroad President Catherine Rinaldi. "Our crews will be deployed before, during and after the storm to combat the weather and ensure we can operate service safely."To help allow crews to attend to weather-related conditions and in anticipation of reduced ridership, the Long Island Rail Road will operate on an enhanced weekend schedule for Thursday, Dec. 17.Since the LIRR: Forward plan was announced in May 2018, the railroad has prioritized initiatives to improve the railroads efforts to fight weather events that can disrupt service. The LIRR has installed 86 switch snow covers, replaced 332 utility poles alongside the tracks, insulated 38 switches, installed 3,304 M7 weather-resistant doorway threshold plates and replaced 16,000 feet of cable in the Atlantic Avenue Tunnel to make it resistant to salt-water intrusion since the beginning of the program."The core of the LIRR Forward plan is the recognition of the need to be prepared for difficult situations," said LIRR President Phil Eng. "We know that we cannot control Mother Nature. But we can minimize service impacts and recover more quickly from storms by being as prepared as possible."To ensure safe roadway conditions at the MTA's seven bridges and two tunnels, an empty and tandem tractor tailor ban will be implemented beginning at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.Access-A-Ride customers may experience additional travel and wait times. Depending on conditions, customers may want to reconsider travel, unless medically necessary. For Access-A-Ride paratransit service, a dashboard storm monitoring system is in place to track immobilized vehicles and customers.New York City Transit has also coordinated a procedure with New York City first-responders and the Office of Emergency Management for rescuing customers on immobilized vehicles or those who develop medical needs during storms. Also in place is a paratransit-specific Storm Action Plan that includes processes for curtailing all non-medically essential service.----------