Cold air brings more snow and ice later this weekend

Bitter cold and more chances for snow in the AccuWeather forecast
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- We get a pause for the next day or so before another winter storm brings some icy conditions to the New York City metropolitan area.

Some of the season's coldest air will take a grip on the region starting Friday.

We'll start off the weekend dry, but a coastal system will bring some snow and ice to the area on Saturday night into Sunday.

Meteorologist Lee Goldberg does not expect a lot out of the system, but adds you don't need much with an icy mix to make things really slippery.

ALSO WATCH: Massive, mile-long pileup on icy highway in Texas

We get a brief interlude before the next system Monday night into Tuesday. This one is basically a beefed-up version of the weekend storm.

Sun returns on Wednesday, but we could be looking at another storm on Thursday!

New York City has already surpassed the city's seasonal average snowfall of 28.5 inches, as 32.5 inches of snow have fallen in the city so far in the 2020-2021 season. This season's total is just over 2 feet more than the total for the 2019-20 season in which New York City officially recorded just 4.8 inches of snow.
