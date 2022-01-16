Tri-State braces for mix of snow, heavy rain, wind from winter storm

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11475686" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Brittany Bell has the AccuWeather forecast

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11476074" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Governor Kathy Hochul and New York officials hold a briefing on an appraoching winter storm.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Tri-State is bracing for another winter storm that could bring snow, widespread heavy rain and gusty winds to parts of our area Sunday night into Monday morning.While New York City was expected to be spared from most, if not all, of the snowfall from the winter storm, coastal areas on Long Island and Connecticut were expecting high winds and gale conditions, and upstate New York was projected to get hit with up to a foot of snow to go along with high winds.The National Weather Service forecast winds of up to 60 mph across Long Island and widespread coastal flooding there and in Connecticut by Monday morning.As a precaution, the New York Sanitation Department has issued a Winter Operations Advisory for Sunday, beginning at 7 p.m.While New York City may not get a plowable amount of snow, the city says their salt spreaders are filled and will be active, brine trucks will be pretreating roadways and bike lanes. The department is also prepared to deploy plows in every sector.The city is encouraging motorists to be especially cautious Monday morning, and recommended they take mass transit if possible.Open Restaurants can continue to offer outdoor and roadway dining during the storm, but the city says that they should be aware that sanitation trucks may spread salt on the roadways.In upstate New York, temperatures in the single digits were projected to rise into the 20s and bring heavy snow beginning Sunday night and lasting until Monday night.At a noon briefing Sunday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul encouraged New Yorkers to get any holiday weekend travel out of the way ahead of the storm system heading to the state overnight."If you have any travel to do for this holiday weekend, please do it today," Hochul said. "The earlier hours before this all starts up this evening. Because overnight's going to be very unpredictable. And with the darkness and ice on the roads and high winds, this could be a very dangerous situation."The Department of Transportation says that 2,100 plows and 389 loaders will be deployed statewide.----------