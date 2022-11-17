Gov. Kathy Hochul set to declare state of emergency upstate as Buffalo prepares for snowstorm

Gov. Kathy Hochul is expected to declare a state of emergency, as Buffalo is set to get four feet of snow.

BUFFALO, New York (WABC) -- Governor Kathy Hochul is expected to declare a state of emergency upstate Thursday morning, as Buffalo prepares for a major snowstorm.

The region could get up to four feet of snow over the coming days. The Buffalo Bills are scheduled to host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, and as of now, that game is still on.

Bills Quarterback Josh Allen says he is helping his teammates who haven't experienced snow in Buffalo before, and is urging everyone to drive with caution.

"I'm making sure I'm letting everyone in the locker room know, especially some of these rookies who have never driven in snow before, what to do. We got ice scrapers in front there for our guys to take home," Allen said.

Public schools in Buffalo have already announced that they will be closed Friday.

