AccuWeather Alert: Sunday Snowstorm

A widespread 3 to 6 inches of snow is expected in New York City, Long Island and other parts of the Tri-State area
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- For the snow-weary and those with sore backs from shoveling 2-3 feet of snow that buried the Tri-State earlier this week, more snow may be on the way this weekend.

The good news is the storm is not expected to reach the same magnitude.

Still, a Winter Storm Watch has been issued for New York City, Long Island, and parts of the Tri-State area on Sunday.

Two separate storms - one coming from the west and one developing to the south - will not merge to produce a powerhouse storm. Instead, the one to the west will weaken on Saturday night, while the other begins moving off the east coast.

The offshore track will skew heavier amounts to the east compared to the last storm. That system could bring snow to the area early Sunday into Sunday night.

A widespread 3 to 6 inches of snow is possible - just enough to cause some travel disruptions, but road crews should be able to keep up.

snowstorm nyc sunday



And keep those shovels handy next week. We may have another shot at snow or rain on Tuesday ushering in some bitterly cold Arctic air.

RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV
Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service

Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

