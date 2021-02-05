AccuWeather Alert: Sunday Snowstorm

The good news is the storm is not expected to reach the same magnitude.
Still, a Winter Storm Watch has been issued for New York City, Long Island, and parts of the Tri-State area on Sunday.
Two separate storms - one coming from the west and one developing to the south - will not merge to produce a powerhouse storm. Instead, the one to the west will weaken on Saturday night, while the other begins moving off the east coast.
The offshore track will skew heavier amounts to the east compared to the last storm. That system could bring snow to the area early Sunday into Sunday night.
A widespread 3 to 6 inches of snow is possible - just enough to cause some travel disruptions, but road crews should be able to keep up.
And keep those shovels handy next week. We may have another shot at snow or rain on Tuesday ushering in some bitterly cold Arctic air.
