Snowy Owl spotted pouncing on prey in Central Park

CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan (WABC) -- Manhattan's now famous Snowy Owl was spotted again in Central Park.

The rare critter was seen Saturday night pouncing on a mouse from beneath the snow.

Birders were out in Central Park Thursday searching for a rare visitor, a Snowy Owl, that was spotted in the park the day before.



Later it was seen perched on the North Meadow.

The bird has quickly become one of the city's top attractions, drawing big crowds in the park despite sub-freezing temperatures.

Eyewitness News caught Central Park's rare snowy owl on camera over a week ago, after it was spotted for the first time in over 100 years.

Eyewitness News caught Central Park's rare Snowy Owl on camera Thursday night!



