coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Woman accused of killing elderly woman at Brooklyn hospital for not social distancing

By Eyewitness News
BROOKLYN (WABC) -- A woman is facing manslaughter charges after allegedly killing an elderly woman for violating social distancing guidelines.

It happened last month inside Woodhull Hospital in Brooklyn.

Police say 32-year-old Cassandra Lundy shoved 86-year-old Janie Marshall to the ground, causing her to hit her head.

According to published reports it happened after Marshall grabbed her alleged attacker's IV pole to keep her balance.

Lundy reportedly accused Marshall of violating her personal space.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE





Where are the testing centers

See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus

Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey

Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates



How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?

Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citybrooklyncoronavirus new york citymedicalcoronavirushospitalscoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthsocial distancinghospitalmanslaughternyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
More positive signs, but mayor says NYC must remain vigilant
St. John the Divine in Manhattan transformed into field hospital
NY Assemblywoman returns to work as nurse to fight COVID-19
NYC doctor's death highlights limits of coronavirus death count
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New York COVID-19 cases may have come from Europe
Jobless claims report today could hit 7 million or higher
New CDC guidance for essential workers during coronavirus
AccuWeather: Thunderstorms and strong wind possible by afternoon
$190M winning Powerball ticket sold in NJ
More positive signs, but mayor says NYC must remain vigilant
Where is coronavirus in NYC? Try 7 On Your Side Investigates' zip code tracker
Show More
10 residents of Paramus Veterans Memorial Home dead from COVID-19
Former NY State Assem. Richard Brodsky dies from COVID-19
LI medical students graduate early, more than 50% to fight COVID-19
Video: Laundromat worker attacked over broken machine
Rockland first responders hold parade for medical workers
More TOP STORIES News