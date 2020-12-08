NYC Parks selling holiday merchandise to help you social distance through pandemic

The merchandise is now available at the NYC Parks Store at the Arsenal in Central Park every Tuesday - Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Among the items for sale is a Social Distancing Towel that is more than 6 feet long. It sells for $28.50.
You can also purchase an Inflatable Lounger to help with social distancing for $40.
Other items include hats, an umbrella, infant bibs, posters, pins, a dog collar and even joggers for staying home.
NYC Parks also offer the gift of adopting a bench or dedicating a tree.
Click here to learn more.
