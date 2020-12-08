NYC Parks selling holiday merchandise to help you social distance through pandemic

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8583519" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dr. Fauci joined Gov Cuomo for his daily briefing

NEW YORK (WABC) -- NYC Parks is selling special merchandise for the holidays -- including a couple items that will help you social distance through the pandemic.The merchandise is now available at the NYC Parks Store at the Arsenal in Central Park every Tuesday - Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.Among the items for sale is a Social Distancing Towel that is more than 6 feet long. It sells for $28.50.You can also purchase an Inflatable Lounger to help with social distancing for $40.Other items include hats, an umbrella, infant bibs, posters, pins, a dog collar and even joggers for staying home.NYC Parks also offer the gift of adopting a bench or dedicating a tree.to learn more.----------