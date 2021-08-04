'I don't have a cat'; N.J. worker spends 2.5 hours cleaning wrong house

By Beccah Hendrickson
EMBED <>More Videos

N.J. worker spends 2.5 hours cleaning wrong house

July, 2021 - CHERRY HILL -- Louis Angelino III is a Tik Tok star who goes by @stayscrewy and has been making extra money cleaning houses in South Jersey.

His sparkling talents led him to a new client, who he had never met before in Cherry Hill.


He went to what he thought was that person's house and spent two and a half hours cleaning.

But to his surprise, he received a call from the client asking where he was.


Angelino said he was there waiting, playing with the cat. Except his client didn't own a cat.

Angelino had accidentally gone to Beth Motzel's house a few blocks away. He shared the story on Tik Tok and it's gone viral!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wpvilocalish
TOP STORIES
2021 NY International Auto Show at Javits canceled due to COVID
Search for missing 13-year-old with autism
NYC to require proof of vaccine for indoor events, activities
Lack of drivers, NYC workers leads to yellow cab shortage
Murphy rips vaccine protesters as "ultimate knuckleheads"
Video shows man assault, spew racial slurs at NJ Transit conductor
Cops searching for suspect after 91-year-old found dead in shed
Show More
China seals city as its worst COVID outbreak in a year grows
Mom gives birth in same hospital where husband died of COVID-19
NOAA updates Atlantic hurricane season forecast
Students return to newly renovated Harlem School of the Arts
2 dead in horrific crash between car and tractor trailer
More TOP STORIES News