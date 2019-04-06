Police: 1 in custody after gun scare at Fashion Institute of Technology in Manhattan

Excellent Teamwork tonight by @NYPDPSA4, @NYPDSpecialops @NYPDPBMS, @NYPDCT @NYPDDetectives, and all the Tenth Precinct first responders for investigating and apprehending an individual who made threats with this pellet gun. #OneLessGun #NYPDprotecting pic.twitter.com/RMhzJLHA9t — NYPD 10th Precinct (@NYPD10Pct) April 6, 2019

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- One person is in custody following a gun scare at The Fashion Institute of Technology in Manhattan that sent the school into lockdown and students into hiding.Authorities responded to reports of a person with a firearm in the 200 block of West 27th Street around 6 p.m. Friday.Students notified officers of a video posted to social media that depicted a fellow student with what appeared to be a gun on campus.Gianna Kingsland said she was in class with the suspect when he wasn't feeling well and asked to go home. Moments after he left, his social media post caught her attention."He posted on his Instagram stories after he left, a gun pointing at the doors, saying 'it's Friday and it's a good day for school shootings,'" Kingsland said.Within minutes, cops and SWAT officers surrounded the school.Despite initial reports of a possible active shooter, police said there was no active threat, no injuries were reported and the shelter in place was lifted.The suspect was later taken into custody with a pellet gun at a nearby Barnes and Noble in Union Square.After the shelter in place was lifted, terrified students were led out by security."We held hands and prayed with each other to make sure we were in a good mental state," student Evelyn Hardimon said."Thank you to all the officers who protected us because that could've been really bad," student Serena Gordon said.FIT released the following statement after the incident:"This evening, a shelter-in-place alert was directed by the New York City Police Department. FIT students notified Public Safety officers of a video posted on social media depicting a fellow student in a stairwell with what appeared to be a gun. FIT Public Safety notified the New York City Police Department and the shelter in place alert went Into effect.Since that time, officers have been on campus and in the surrounding neighborhood looking for this individual. He has been identified and apprehended at a Barnes and Noble location at 14th Street in Union Square.When police were assured that the campus and surrounding area were safe, the shelter in place alert was ended."----------