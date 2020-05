Surveillance video of suspect released after innocent social worker killed in Manhattan

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police have released surveillance video of the suspect they believe shot and killed a social worker in East Harlem.Authorities say 43-year-old Purcell Gowie was shot and killed on East 116th Street on Wednesday night Officials say he walked into a dispute between three or four men before he was shot in the chest.He is believed to be an innocent bystander.Gowie helped the poor and homeless at a nonprofit located just blocks away from the scene of the shooting.The suspect police are looking for is described as a male with a thin build, approximately 18 to 25 years old, and was last seen wearing a black jacket, jeans and black and white sneakers.So far no arrests have been made.----------