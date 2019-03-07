mega millions

$267M Mega Millions winner comes forward in New Jersey

PHILLIPSBURG, New Jersey (WABC) -- The one lucky winner of the March 1st $273 million Mega Millions jackpot is coming forward in New Jersey.

New Jersey Lottery officials introduced Michael J. Weirsky on Thursday as the big winner.

The winning ticket was sold at the QuickChek on New Brunswick Avenue in Phillipsburg.



The March 1 winning numbers were 29, 33, 39, 60, 66 and the Mega Ball was 21.

The winner will take home about $159 million in cash after taxes.

The jackpot had been rolling since it was last won on January 1, when a group of 23 New York co-workers won a $437 million prize.

