$350,000 hotel suite towering over New York City, anyone?

MIDTOWN, Manhattan -- You can never be too rich for New York City, where one hotel suite runs $350,000 a week.The three-bedroom accommodations offered by the Park Hyatt New York were first available earlier this week.With floor-to-ceiling windows, the suite has a 360-degree view of the Manhattan skyline and Central Park and towers over Carnegie Hall across West 57th Street.For that kind of through-the-nose money, a private elevator leads to the 4,200-square-foot space with amenities including a glass-enclosed fireplace, a personal chef in a professional kitchen, butler services, and spa treatments.If you are traveling from out of town, no worries--transport to the airport is a short free-of-charge helicopter ride.The so-called "Manhattan Sky Suite" is on the 59th floor of a skyscraper called One57 - nicknamed "The Billionaires' Building."----------