Society

$350,000 hotel suite towering over New York City, anyone?

The Park Hyatt Hotel in Midtown Manhattan

MIDTOWN, Manhattan -- You can never be too rich for New York City, where one hotel suite runs $350,000 a week.

The three-bedroom accommodations offered by the Park Hyatt New York were first available earlier this week.

With floor-to-ceiling windows, the suite has a 360-degree view of the Manhattan skyline and Central Park and towers over Carnegie Hall across West 57th Street.

For that kind of through-the-nose money, a private elevator leads to the 4,200-square-foot space with amenities including a glass-enclosed fireplace, a personal chef in a professional kitchen, butler services, and spa treatments.

If you are traveling from out of town, no worries--transport to the airport is a short free-of-charge helicopter ride.

The so-called "Manhattan Sky Suite" is on the 59th floor of a skyscraper called One57 - nicknamed "The Billionaires' Building."

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymidtownmanhattannew york citynew york cityhotelmidtownreal estateskyscraper
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boy, 7, critically injured after falling out window in the Bronx
Police: Man stabs wife to death in Queens home, then kills himself
Video: Passengers intervene to break up NYC subway fight
Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree arrives in NYC
Police: Bicyclist killed by hit-and-run dump truck driver in NYC
Man from England missing after arriving for NYC marathon found safe
Cold start to the weekend, but a warm finish
Show More
'Jersey Shore' star pleads not guilty to domestic violence, other charges
Photos released of suspects in NYC home invasion robbery
'Wheel of Fortune' host Pat Sajak undergoes emergency surgery
Police questioning man in disappearance of missing NJ woman: Sources
Bronx storage facility with wooden pallets goes up in flames
More TOP STORIES News