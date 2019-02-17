BE KIND

Be Kind: Students from New Jersey school visit senior citizen complex for Valentine's Day

Students from Linden School # 4 in New Jersey made sure nobody was forgotten this month for Valentine's Day.

LINDEN, New Jersey (WABC) --
As Eyewitness News continues to highlight people in our area doing good and being kind, some students from Linden School # 4 in New Jersey made sure nobody was forgotten this month for Valentine's Day.

The students helped serve breakfast to about fifty residents at a Linden senior citizen's complex across the street from the school. They also read poetry and sang songs.
