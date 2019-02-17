LINDEN, New Jersey (WABC) --As Eyewitness News continues to highlight people in our area doing good and being kind, some students from Linden School # 4 in New Jersey made sure nobody was forgotten this month for Valentine's Day.
The students helped serve breakfast to about fifty residents at a Linden senior citizen's complex across the street from the school. They also read poetry and sang songs.
CLICK HERE to tell Eyewitness News about someone doing something good in your community.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube