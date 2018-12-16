SANTACON

Arrests made as SantaCon comes to Hoboken

Better watch out! A week after New York City's Christmas-themed revelry, SantaCon comes to Hoboken Saturday.

HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) --
Authorities made 10 arrests and issued eight city ordinance violations during the annual Hoboken SantaCon pub crawl.

Four officers needed medical attention.

Police also cited people for public urination and there was overcrowding at several locations.

Only 10 bars participated in Hoboken's SantaCon this year.

New Jersey Transit banned all beverages on trains, buses and light rail through Sunday morning.

The bar crawl started at 10 a.m.

