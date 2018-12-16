HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) --Authorities made 10 arrests and issued eight city ordinance violations during the annual Hoboken SantaCon pub crawl.
Four officers needed medical attention.
Police also cited people for public urination and there was overcrowding at several locations.
Only 10 bars participated in Hoboken's SantaCon this year.
New Jersey Transit banned all beverages on trains, buses and light rail through Sunday morning.
No beverages of any kind, in any type of container, open or closed, will be permitted on board trains, buses or light rail vehicles on Sat. Dec. 15th & during the early morning hours of Sun. Dec. 16th for the annual Hoboken SantaCon event. This policy will be strictly enforced. pic.twitter.com/Ar7elTWDAW— NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) December 10, 2018
The bar crawl started at 10 a.m.
