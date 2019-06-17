pride

10-year-old drag queen facing threats of violence

PORTLAND, Oregon -- The mother of a 10-year-old drag queen says she isn't letting anyone steal her son's shine, even after being on the receiving end of death threats and calls for authorities to take away her children.

Sparkle Lynn More has gained a following after storming the stage two years ago, inspired to perform after attending a drag show.

"It brings me a smile and a lot of other people a smile, and I love seeing smiles," Sparkle told KOIN.

'Love your child unconditionally': Mom of 10-year-old 'drag kid' Desmond

Michelle Porter said the glitz, glamour and pageantry of the drag world immediately called to her son.

"From birth, when they were little, we called them our 'sparkly boy,'" Michelle said.

VIDEO: 10-Year-Old Drag Kid talks bullying and being yourself always

EMBED More News Videos

(1 of 2)

Desmond Napoles is an amazing 10-year-old award-winning LGBTQ activist, drag artist, model, fashion icon and vouger in New York City.



In spite of growing support from the LGBTQ community, Michelle says hateful comments gave the family pause in the midst of this Pride season.

"This is a 10-year-old whose face is being plastered on hateful sites with terrible things being said," Michelle said. "There's been so many comments about how I should be beaten to death, I should lose my children."

Still, Michelle says there is power in numbers, and seeing her son live out his dreams.

The family decided ultimately not to let the comments rain on Sparkle's parade. The young performer put on quite a show at a fundraiser for LGBTQ youth on Saturday, and was in attendance for Portland's Pride festivities.

"I need to do this," Sparkle said. "All the cool outfits, lip synching and all that."

"You want them to feel they belong somewhere," Michelle said. "You want them to feel validated and not feel alone, that is a terrible feeling."

VIDEO: Glam Lab gets a rainbow makeup tutorial for Pride March
EMBED More News Videos

(1 of 5)

Desmond Napoles, a 10-year-old drag kid, gives Glam Lab a special, rainbow makeover just in time for Pride March.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyoregonpridelgbtqlgbtq pridepride monthu.s. & worldpride paradethreatlgbt
PRIDE
Man caught on camera stealing Pride flag from LI home
Community shows support for nightclub where Pride flags vandalized
Celebrate Raleigh's First Official Pride
Art Exhibit Celebrates the LGBTQ Community
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Official says 3 dead, 12 hurt in Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting
NYPD looking for 2 suspects in shooting at Brooklyn playground
Police officer shoots, kills 'aggressive' dog in New Jersey
AccuWeather: Hot and humid with a stray storm
2 killed after 4-car crash on Meadowbrook Parkway
Mets acquire Stroman from Jays for prospects
California man held in Rome officer's death 'illegally blindfolded'
Show More
Must-read stories from the weekend
Police tase man who walked into NYC precinct holding knife
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Stepping up feud, Trump assails Cummings as 'racist'
Extension of 9/11 victim compensation fund to be signed
More TOP STORIES News