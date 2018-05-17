ROYAL WEDDING

Meet Margaret Tyler, the royals super fan who has covered her home with 10,000 trinkets

EMBED </>More Videos

Margaret Tyler, considered by many to be the royals' biggest fan,has 10,000 pieces of royals-themed memorabilia covering her home. (Laurentiu Garofeanu / Barcroft Media / Getty Images)

LONDON --
Margaret Tyler has a space in her home for every member of the royal family. The super fan has 10,000 pieces of royals-themed memorabilia covering seemingly every inch of her home.

"I just enjoy collecting on the royal family," Tyler told ABC News in 2011. "It's just such a fascinating subject."

With the royal wedding approaching, Tyler has begun building up her Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stash. She has amassed books, photos, dolls and more to pay tribute to their romance.

The retired charity worker has been collecting for four decades, since she was a teenager. In her home, which has become a tourist destination, you can find "mugs, life-size cutouts, effigies, tapestries, books, posters, toilet seats, nodding corgis, tea-sets, and countless other nick-nacks," according to Getty Images.

Some of her items are highly unusual. As of 2011 the collection included a jar of jelly infused with a piece of Princess Diana's hair, according to ABC News.

Speaking of Diana, it's clear that Tyler holds a special place in her heart for the late mother of the groom. She has an entire room of the house known as the "Diana room."

Tyler met the British icon just six weeks before her death. When they met, Tyler was wearing a rosette that had Diana's face on it.

"She threw back her head and laughed when she saw it and said, 'Oh you have got it bad,'" Tyler told ABC News.

ABC News' coverage of the royal wedding begins at 5 a.m. ET on Saturday.

ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyroyal familyroyalsu.s. & worldprince harrycelebrityentertainmentengagementcelebrity engagementsweddingRoyal WeddingMeghan Marklebizarre
Related
The royal baby and the line to the British throne
Princess Eugenie announces engagement
The official royal engagement photos are here!
Royal wedding date announced
Meghan Markle's style through the years
Will & Kate's royal family through the years
ROYAL WEDDING
Meghan Markle gets coat of arms approved by the queen
Diana's view: Story behind the iconic royal wedding photo
Harry, Meghan attend first official event after wedding
Royal wedding star Bishop Michael Curry speaks to GMA
Royal wedding flowers delivered to hospice patients
More Royal Wedding
SOCIETY
Residents say trash can removal not helping litter problem
Women denied job after company says they have 'ghetto' names
Video: NYPD officer pulls over little driver, captures hearts
Man dedicates himself to teaching phys ed to kids with special needs
Controversy over high school dance team photo with police
More Society
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Show More
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
More News