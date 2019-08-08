103-year-old New Yorker celebrates birthday with family in Manhattan

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A big party was held in Manhattan on Wednesday as a native New Yorker celebrated his 103rd birthday.Saul Beck was born on the Lower East Side in 1916 to Austrian-Polish immigrants and grew up as the youngest of 14 children.He was a veteran of World War II and was even admitted to NYU, but couldn't attend after the death of his father and the need to work to support the family.Beck has been married to his wife for 62 years and spends every day by her side as she's suffering from dementia.Even at the age of 103, he still works from home as the owner and publisher of "Frozen Food Digest", a trade magazine that publishes 5 issues every year.Beck says he couldn't do it all without the support of his family."I have these 3 little grandchildren who are angels. I could always receive a little help and a smile from them that makes me continue on," Beck said. "But above all, the one thing I have to say is if I didn't have my daughter, I couldn't do any of this."----------