11-year-old delivers doughnuts to police officers in all 50 states

An 11-year-old, known as 'The Donut Boy' has been traveling the country, giving free doughnuts to police officers.

Tyler Carach started the project over a year ago at a bakery in Florida, when he used his own money to buy doughnuts for a group of deputies.

Since then, he's taken that kind gesture across the country.

His website says he's helped give away more than 51,000 doughnuts.

Tyler was in Hawaii Monday, his last state, meeting with officers and talking about his work.

"I do this because I want to remind police officers that people still care," he said.

Tyler says he's planning to expand the project by helping wounded officers and creating scholarships.

