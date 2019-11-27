Society

112-year-old message in a bottle discovered behind wall at Montclair State University

MONTCLAIR, New Jersey (WABC) -- A message in a bottle from more than 100 years ago was discovered inside a wall at a New Jersey college.

Construction worker Robert Kanaby says he was renovating the historic College Hall at Montclair State University when he heard glass break in the wall.

That's when he found the glass and a note that was written back on July 3, 1907.

The message read:

"This is to certify that this wall was built by two bricklayers from Newark, N.J., by the names of William Hanly and James Lennon, members of No. 3 of the B.M.I.U. of America."

