12-year-old cancer survivor named 'Sheriff For A Day' in Suffolk County

RIVERHEAD, Long Island (WABC) -- He is just 12-years-old, but Douglas Grimmett took the helm of the Suffolk County Sheriff's office Tuesday.He received the honor after beating a different type of enemy: cancer.Diagnosed at age six with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, Grimmett underwent three and a half years of chemotherapy, grueling treatment for a brave little boy.It included spinal taps and blood transfusions. And now that Douglas has beaten cancer like a boss, he got to be the boss on Tuesday."I'm grateful for this opportunity today because I got to meet Sheriff Toulon, who is also a survivor," Douglas said. "And I get to be the Suffolk County Sheriff for a Day."Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon is a two-time cancer survivor himself, a big factor in why the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society thought this was a great fit in granting Douglas's wish."The sheriff has really inspired all of us," said Sarah Lipesky of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. "He is a two-time cancer survivor and his personal story really connected with Douglas."A connection both are happy they're healthy enough to savor for a lifetime."As a former cancer survivor, I'm getting a little emotional....but i'm happy, ok," said Toulon.----------