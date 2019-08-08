Society

Hero MTA workers avert tragedy on subway tracks in Flatbush, Brooklyn

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Two MTA workers are being recognized for quick-thinking teamwork that prevented a tragedy in Brooklyn.

It happened Wednesday at Newkirk Plaza station in Flatbush.

The MTA says signal maintainer Anthony Mannino was working at the station when he saw a woman on the northbound local track.

He quickly flagged the operator of an oncoming Q train.

Larry Moreno pulled the emergency brakes, stopping the northbound train just three feet from the woman. She was unharmed.

The MTA praised the workers' "quick actions and diligence," and described them as heroes.

The incident came just a week after a similar incident, in which an MTA operator stopped a G train in time to avoid hitting a woman on the tracks at Fulton Street station in Brooklyn.

If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide or worried about a friend or loved one, help is available. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or text TALK to 741-741 or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org for free confidential emotional support 24 hours a day 7 days a week. Even if it feels like it, you are not alone.

Related topics:
societynew york citybrooklynflatbushmtaherosubway
