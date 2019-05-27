be kind

2 New Jersey students raise thousands in community service project

By
WAYNE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two women are helping make a difference for people around the world.

Eleny and Emily are students at Passaic County Technical Institute in New Jersey. They have started a community service campaign and raised thousands of dollars.

They have raised money for orphanages, hurricane victims and refugees. Their recent campaign was to put together bags for Covenant House in Newark, which included positive messages from students at the school

If you see someone doing something extraordinarily kind, let us know at our "Be Kind" campaign page.

