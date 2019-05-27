WAYNE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two women are helping make a difference for people around the world.
Eleny and Emily are students at Passaic County Technical Institute in New Jersey. They have started a community service campaign and raised thousands of dollars.
They have raised money for orphanages, hurricane victims and refugees. Their recent campaign was to put together bags for Covenant House in Newark, which included positive messages from students at the school
If you see someone doing something extraordinarily kind, let us know at our "Be Kind" campaign page.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
2 New Jersey students raise thousands in community service project
BE KIND
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More