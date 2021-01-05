be kind

2 women determined to eliminate hunger in their New Jersey community

By
DUMONT, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two women in New Jersey have been working nonstop to deny hunger a place in their community.

"Thank God we have all this food, if you get food from me, you don't have to go to the store, you can pay another bill, you can keep your lights on," said Donna Faulborn.

Faulborn works at the Dumont Senior Center where she manned a small food pantry before the pandemic.

Janet Boyhen volunteers with her.

"Food should not be something that you have to want, it's something that you need," Boyhen said. "So to me to just drop if off on your doorstep just takes me five minutes."

Their once-small effort is now a tremendous lifeline for so many local families.

"Donna actually just helped me a lot with Christmas because my mom just passed away of COVID last month," one resident said.

Donations have poured in since word got out about the work they do and the needs they satisfy.

The women are a treasure to the community -- they agreed to let Eyewitness News cover the story, not for the accolades, but for the inspiration behind what they're doing.

"People are already reaching and dropping off items, we need to do this for everyone else, that's why we agreed to it, it's not about us," Faulborn said.

