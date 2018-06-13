2018 Long Island Hospitality Ball: Fight Cancer with the "Who's Who" in Hospitality

Alec Baldwin and family are joining forces with The Long Island Hospitality Ball to fight breast cancer. The eighth-annual charity gala is coming up June 25th!The event at the Crest Hollow Country Club will benefit the Carol M. Baldwin Breast Cancer Research Fund. The goal: top 2017's more than $400,000 in donations for research aimed at fighting and beating the disease. Ninety percent of all donations to the fund go directly to research.The Long Island Hospitality Ball is a premiere Long Island culinary, wine and spirits event featuring many of the top Long Island restaurants and premier beverage companies benefiting the Carol M. Baldwin Breast Cancer Research Fund. Guests enjoy a walk around tasting experience where they can sample mouthwatering dishes, taste premium wines and spirits, and enjoy the sights and sounds of an evening filled with music and entertainment as well as an exciting raffle featuring a wide array of prizes. Now in its 8th year, the event is hosted annually by the Long Island Hospitality Ball volunteer committee which in the past has raised over $1.8 Million to support the fight against cancer.The LIHB was founded in 2011 by Keith Hart and the LIHB Board of Directors. Mr. Hart is a hospitality industry guru and cancer survivor. His personal battle with cancer is now in remission and has inspired him to rally the industry to join the fight against cancer. Long Island's top cover bands and entertainers, including Christian Guardino the 2017 Golden Buzzer Winner from "America's Got Talent", and DJ's perform throughout the property and throughout the evening. Many celebrities and sports stars are expected to attend including the Baldwin family. This event is indoor/outdoor and is rain or shine.Carol M. Baldwin is not only the founder, she is a Breast Cancer Survivor. The Baldwin family firmly believes that the key to finding a cure for Breast Cancer is by providing the funding necessary to allow researchers to learn more about this disease. There have been many significant advances in the methods of detection and treatments for breast cancer, yet many women continue to lose their battle every year as they succumb to the devastating effects of this disease. Our mission is to find a cure - nothing less.The fund has awarded close to 100 research grants, totaling in excess of $5 million for medical research.