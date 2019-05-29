2019 Long Island Hospitality Ball: Fight Cancer with the "Who's Who" in Hospitality

NEW YORK -- Alec Baldwin and family are joining forces with The Long Island Hospitality Ball to fight breast cancer. The ninth-annual charity gala is coming up June 24th, 2019!The event at the Crest Hollow Country Club will benefit the Carol M. Baldwin Breast Cancer Research Fund, which provides ninety percent of all donations directly to research. The event has raised over $1.8 million, focused on fighting and beating the disease.The Long Island Hospitality Ball is a premiere Long Island culinary, wine and spirits event featuring many of the top Long Island restaurants and premier beverage companies benefiting the Carol M. Baldwin Breast Cancer Research Fund. Guests enjoy a walk around tasting experience where they can sample mouthwatering dishes, taste premium wines and spirits, and enjoy the sights and sounds of an evening filled with music and entertainment as well as an exciting raffle featuring a wide array of prizes. Now in its 9th year, the event is hosted annually by the Long Island Hospitality Ball volunteer committeeThe LIHB was founded in 2011 by Keith Hart and the LIHB Board of Directors. Hart is best known for his eponymous marketing agency in New York's nightlife and entertainment scene. His own private battle with thyroid cancer, now in remission, inspired him to go public with his mission rallying the industry to join the fight against cancer through an extraordinary evening of dining, dancing and donating. Many celebrities and sports stars are expected to attend, including the Baldwin family.This event is indoor/outdoor and is rain or shine.To date, there have been many significant advances in the methods of detection and treatments for breast cancer, yet many women continue to lose their battle for life every year as they succumb to the devastating effects of this disease. Our mission is to find a cure - nothing less.The fund has awarded close to 100 research grants, totaling in excess of $4 million for medical research.Also on: