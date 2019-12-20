Society

2019 Troop Greetings: Messages home from our troops stationed overseas

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Happy Holidays from ABC7NY - and from members of our armed forces who are stationed overseas this holiday season. Below are links to greetings home from our troops.

NEW YORK
LTC Vincent Felix
TSgt Anthony Kirincic
SPC Thomas Latham

NEW JERSEY
SGT Alexander Flores

CONNECTICUT
COL Kim Rolstone

You can make the new year ahead brighter for soldiers who are abroad
Visit these groups, to learn more about volunteer opportunities, and how you can deliver greetings to deployed troops.
