2,294-pound pumpkin sets new record at fair in Massachusetts

TOPSFIELD, Massachusetts -- A man has set the record for growing the heaviest pumpkin ever at the Topsfield Fair.

Alex Noel won the prize of more than $8,000 for growing a pumpkin that weighs over 2,000 pounds.

"It's a great feeling, you feel accomplished," Noel said.

Another participant at the New England Giant Pumpkin weigh-off competition, Al Berard, says the secret to growing a large pumpkin is the seeds and daily nurturing.

"Water fertilize, prune," he told WBZ.

Berard, like many of the veteran growers, predicted Noel would win the competition this year.

Noel's pumpkin set a new record at 2,294 pounds.

"It's a dream come true. I'll sleep better tonight than I have in 18 years," Noel said.

The world record for heaviest pumpkin was grown in Belgium in 2016 and weighed 2,624 pounds.

The heaviest pumpkin grown in the US was grown by a New Hampshire man last year. It weighed 2,528 pounds.
